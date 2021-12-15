Yuletide: FRSC RS 5 holds retreat on safer, crash free roads

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Zone RS 5, has assured of safer and crash free celebrations in the zone during the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Zone Rs 5 comprises Edo, Delta and Anambra states.

Mr Ayodele Kumapayi, Zonal Commanding Officer (ZCO) in charge of the zone, gave the assurance on Wednesday at Owa Aleiro, Delta, during a one-day Special Retreat for Commanding Officers and Heads of Operations in the zone.

Kumapayi said that participants from the zone gathered to brainstorm on how to improve on performances from previous years in line with orders from the corps headquarters.

He said it was also to know how best to have a seamless end of year special patrol and operation zero tolerance.

He said that the corps would deploy body cameras in the zone for operation zero tolerance as a major traffic corridor in the country.

“We will try as much as possible to minimize crashes with FRSC personnel on the roads across the zone. We will also be fast in clearing any obstruction on the roads,” he said.

Kumapayi called on the participants to be committed in ensuring that the 2021 operation zero tolerance was the best, devoid of crashes and lock jam.

In their remarks, the sector commanders for the zone pledged their preparedness for a free traffic in their various states.

Mr Henry Benamaisia, Edo Sector Commander, said the command would be deploying not less than 1,300 personnel for the special operations during the Yuletide.

Represented by Mr Nasir Mohammed, Sector Head of Operations, Benamaisia said the figure included both the regular and special marshals.

He said that two taskforces would be working closely with the command to clear obstruction within the state and in market places.

Mr Adeoye Irelewuyi, Anambra Sector Commander, said that help areas had been mapped out by the command for early intervention during crashes.

He said the command would increase working hours, especially during the night, with special focus on the head bridges to prevent lock jam.

Mr Fatai Bakare, Head of Operations, Delta command said that the command would carry stakeholders along for free flow of traffic as well as deploy operational vehicles across the state to ensure success.

NAN reports that the theme of the retreat is “Brainstorming for Safer Roads, Fuller Lives”.

Papers were presented including “the best approach to enhance a fruitful synergy with stakeholders” and “How to make 2021 Operations Zero Tolerance a Memorable One” aside others. (NAN)

