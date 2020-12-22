Yuletide: FRSC deploys 80 personnel, patrol vehicles on Ore-Benin expressway

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) says no fewer than 80 personnel, three patrol vehicles and one ambulance will be deployed on the Ore-Benin expressway during the 2020 yuletide.

Mr Olusegun Aladenika, the FRSC Unit Commander in Ore, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ore on Tuesday that the deployment was to make way for free flow of traffic on the highway.

Aladenika advised motorists not to drive against traffic except where road construction was ongoing on the expressway.

“Motorists are not expected to drive against traffic in order to create room for free flow of traffic.

“That is the same reason we are deploying 80 personnel, three patrol vans and one ambulance to ensure everyone enjoys the yuletide,” he said.