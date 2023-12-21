Thursday, December 21, 2023
Yuletide: FRSC deploys 2500 personnel for traffic safety in FCT

Favour Lashem
By Favour Lashem
The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has deployed 2500 regular and special marshals for traffic management in the Federal capital Territory (FCT) during the yuletide.

The FRSC has also activated special patrols across the territory, the FCT Sector Commander, Mr Muta’a Chorrie, said on Thursday while monitoring the special patrol along Dutse-Bwari-Kaduna.

Chorrie said a 24-hour emergency centre has been set up along Zuba-Giri-Gwagwalada-Lokoja highway, while adequate personnel have been deployed to all the four entry and exit routes into the FCT, to enhance free flow of traffic.

The sector commander appealed to leaders of road transport unions for support to ensure zero traffic accidents in the territory.

He identified overloading, use of phone while driving, speeding and dangerous driving as major causes of road accidents which drivers must avoid.

Chorrie advised commercial drivers against intake of alcohol and illicit drugs, and always respect the rights of other road users.

According to him, no fewer than 100 traffic offenders have been arrested and prosecuted by mobile court set up by the command, adding that one of those convicted is currently serving a one month jail term.

“I urge you all to obey all traffic rules and avoid crashes,” he said, adding that more sensitisation campaigns would be conducted in major motor parks, religious and recreational centres on road safety culture.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that fliers and other educational materials were distributed to motorists traveling through the Dutse-Bwari-Kaduna highway. (NAN) 

By Ibironke Ariyo

