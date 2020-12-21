Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1,313 in Edo for Operation Zero Tolerance

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command, has deployed 1,313 personnel for Operation Zero Tolerance aimed at ensuring road safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The state Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.

Benamaisia said that the personnel comprised 800 special marshals and 513 regular marshals.

He told NAN that the sector command had identified 10 traffic `flash’ points and 18 critical routes.

According to him, the identification necessitated the deployment.