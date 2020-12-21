Yuletide: FRSC deploys 1,313 in Edo for Operation Zero Tolerance

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Edo Sector Command, has deployed 1,313 personnel for Operation Zero Tolerance aimed at ensuring road safety during Christmas and New Year celebrations.
The state Sector Commander, Mr Henry Benamaisia, gave the figure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Benin on Monday.
Benamaisia said that the personnel comprised 800 special marshals and 513 regular marshals.
He told NAN that the sector command had identified 10 traffic `flash’ points and 18 critical routes.
According to him, the identification necessitated the deployment.
The commander said that 20 patrol vehicles, two tow trucks and three ambulances would be made available for road safety operations in the state.
“As the year gradually comes to an end and with Christmas and New Year celebrations gearing up, we must take into cognisance the safety of those who use the period to travel from one point to another to celebrate with family members, friends and loved ones.
“FRSC in Edo is working intandem with sister agencies to ensure road safety during the yuletide.
“Traffic volume is expected to rise during the festive period with attendant congestion, gridlocks, road obstructions as well as road accidents which may result in injuries and fatalities,’’ he said.
He said that the command would not relent in ensuring hitch-free vehicular movements, prompt rescue of accident victims and enforcement of compliance with COVID-19 prevention protocols.
He said that the command was also committed to clearing road obstructions, robust public enlightenment and intensified enforcement of traffic rules and regulations. (NAN)
