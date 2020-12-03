Yuletide: FRSC cautions motorists against speeding, dangerous driving in Ogun

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Ifo unit in Ogun, has advised motorists against speeding and dangerous driving to reduce road crashes during the festive period.

Mr Joshua Ibitomi, the Ifo Unit Commander of FRSC, gave the advice the flag-off of the command’s ‘ember months’ campaign at Agbado Crossing in Ogun.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this year’s ‘ember months’ campaign has, as its theme: ‘Drive Safe, Stay Safe’.

He said that the advice had become necessary, as speeding and dangerous driving had accounted for 64 per cent of accidents resulting in deaths in the state.

Ibitomi stressed the need for intensive public enlightenment and increase in corps’ visibility on the highways, especially during the festive period, as several lives were lost, with many injured in road crashes across the country annually.

He noted that most of the accidents that had resulted in the loss of lives in the state occurred on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.

“The FRSC implores motorists and other road users to be careful and safety-conscious in order to check the incessant cases of road crashes.

“In addition, they should refrain from the use of use of drugs, speeding and wrongful overtaking that can lead to mishaps during the festive season,” he said.

The unit commander also warned motorists against route violation to avoid unnecessary road carnage.

He appealed to stakeholders in the transport sector to support the corps to reduce the rate of accidents during the festive period.

Earlier, Mr Ahmed Umar, the Ogun Sector Commander of FRSC, urged the motorists to embrace defensive driving to ensure safety of lives and property.

Umar, represented by Mrs Bello Odebode, the FRSC Head of Training in Ogun, implored them to be psychologically sound and desist from driving with annoyance to reduce crashes to the barest level.

“They should shun over-loading and ensure that their vehicles are properly maintained before embarking on any trip,” she said.

Also speaking, Oba Richard Shyllion, the Sogbulu of Agbado in Ifo Local Government area, said that the campaign was timely, as it would ensure safety on the highways during the festive period.

Shyllion appealed to the FRSC to organise public enlightenment programme on quarterly basis to sensitise the motoring public on the importance of safety.

He commended the corps for its efforts towards reducing crashes and its quick response to emergencies in the state. (NAN)