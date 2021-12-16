Yuletide: FRSC begins special patrol, warns against dangerous driving

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) Plateau Command says it will begin end of year special patrol to check road accidents from Dec. 17 to Jan. 15, 2022.

The corps also warned against dangerous driving and driving when drunk with alcohol, among others, during the yuletide.

FRSC Public Education Officer Peter Longsan said this in a statement in Jos on Thursday.Longsan said ”as the state begins to witness high traffic volume, the command has deployed more than 1,200 regular and special marshals in the state for the patrol to check obstructions, gridlock and accidents”. Longsan said that personnel, vehicles, ambulance, recovery tow trucks and other emergency services had been fully deployed.

He added that overloading, speeding, use of phone while driving, underage driving, lane indiscipline, lack of passenger manifest, route violation, rickety and mechanically deficient vehicles would not be allowed.He noted that the police, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and the FRSC would embark on clearance of obstructions such as street traders, hawkers and motor parks that could interfere with traffic.

He advised citizens to cooperate with FRSC and other law enforcement agencies to ensure success of the operation, especially in the area of clearance of obstructions.He said ” the FRSC called on citizens to call the toll-free emergency number 122 to report accidents, obstructions or other emergencies and also tune to the National Traffic Radio on 107.1 FM for traffic updates”.(NAN)

