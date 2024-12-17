Yuletide: First lady distributes N50m to 250 senior citizens in Niger

Nigeria’s first lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu on Tuesday distributed N50 million to 250 elderly people in Niger state.

By Rita Iliya

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the distribution was part of the launch of the 2nd edition of the Renewed Hope Initiative Elderly Support Scheme (RHIESS) across the country.

NAN reports that the theme of the 2nd edition of the RHIESS was “TOTAL WELLNESS: Happy, Healthy and Prosperous Lifestyle.”

The first lady was represented by wife of Niger governor, Hajiya Fatima Bago and was also represented by Mrs Mary Berje, Special Adviser on Women Affirmative, said the scheme was designed to support the welfare of elderly citizens annually.

“The scheme will benefit 250 elderly citizens aged 65 and above in each of the 36 states of the federation.

“Other beneficiaries also are veterans from the Defence and Police Officers’ Wives Association (DEPOWA),” she said.

She disclosed that the Governing Board of the renewed hope initiative had increased the grant from N100,000 to N200,000 for the year to provide further support to elderly citizens during the festive period.

According to her, a total of N1.9 billion would be disbursed across the country.

Mrs Tinubu commended first ladies of the various states, RHIESS state coordinators and partners for their efforts in making the programme a reality.

She also congratulated the senior citizens selected as beneficiaries and urged them to prioritise their health during the festive season.

“Eat well, stay hydrated, do little exercise like walking and getting adequate rest.

“Spend quality time with loved ones, and do what you enjoy doing and makes you happy,” she said.

Bako Bawa, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, appreciated the wife of the president and the governor’s wife for the gesture.

He prayed for the success of the present administration and their re-election in 2027.

Bawa cited the ongoing infrastructural development in Niger state and across the country as evidence of the administration’s proactive approach to ensuring the welfare of citizens. (NAN)