Yuletide: FCTA orders closure of Millennium Park over COVID-19

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) says the Millennium Recreation Park in Maitama District will remain closed to social activities throughout the yuletide period due to COVID-19. Mr Ikharo Attah, Chairman, FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19, made the disclosure during a meeting with the Association of Abuja Park Operators in Abuja. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Millennium Recreational Park is the largest public park in the Federal Capital City that attracts social activities.

The park, which is located within the environment of Maitama District of the nation’s capital city, has been under restrictions in the wake of COVID-19. The chairman of the FCT Ministerial Task Team on Enforcement of COVID-19 explained that the decision of the FCT Administration to close the park was part of measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the city. According to him, due to a likely second wave of the pandemic, the park which is the epicenter of social gathering during festivities will not be left open to the public during yuletide. Attah said that the park which usually experienced uncontrollable crowd during festivities could worsen the situation for residents, in view of the ravaging pandemic.

He directed operators of parks in Abuja to observe all COVID-19 precautionary health protocols, otherwise face the mobile court that would sit even on Christmas Day. Earlier, Mrs Riskatu Abdulazeeze, the Director, FCT Department of Parks and Recreation, said that any park that violated the health protocols, would risk being sealed off, or outright revocation of the lease.

Abdulazeeze also noted that an enforcement team had started operations to ensure compliance. She urged operators of recreational parks to adopt “no face mask no entry” rules. Responding, one of the park operators, Mrs Smart Saheed who represented Eden Garden at the meeting, assured that members of the association had resolved to also constitute a compliance taskforce to boost efforts of FCT Administration. (NAN)