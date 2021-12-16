Yuletide: Enugu CP assures of adequate crime prevention measures

The Commissioner of Police, Enugu State Police Command, Mr Lawal Abubakar, has assured residents of the state of adequate crime prevention measures before, during and after Christmas and New Year.

This is contained in a statement issued in Enugu on Thursday by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe.

Ndukwe quoted Abubakar as saying this would be achieved collaboration with other security agencies and stakeholders in the state.

According to him, said the Commissioner also reaffirmed the ban on the sale, purchase and use of fireworks and other explosives is still in force in the state.

“Consequently, the Commissioner has ordered Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers and Heads of Tactical/Operational Units of the Command, to deploy all the intelligence and operational assets at their disposal.

“They should ensure that crime flashpoints, highways, streets and other places of public interest, within their areas of responsibilities are effectively patrolled and policed.

“He further orders them to ensure full enforcement of the ban on the sale and use of fireworks and other explosives, to avoid hoodlums using it as a cover to create panic, perfect their criminal intentions”, Ndukwe said.

He enjoined police operatives to discharge their duties in accordance with extant laws and rules of engagement of the Nigeria Police Force.

“This is especially as it concerns being professional, resolute, shunning acts of corruption and extortion, as well as respecting the fundamental rights of citizens,’’ he said.

Ndukwe said the commissioner made it clear that anyone caught selling and/or letting off fireworks and explosives of any kind would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

“Residents have been enjoined to remain supportive by being vigilant, law-abiding and promptly report criminals and their activities at the nearest police station.

“They can call the Command’s emergency hotlines on: 08032003702, 08075390883 or 08086671202; or alternatively send an e-mail to:[email protected]gmail.com.

“They are to be rest assured that their identities and the reports volunteered shall be accorded necessary confidentiality and actions,” he said. (NAN)

