Yuletide: Ekiti LG cautions commercial drivers against recklessness

The Ikole Local Government Area of Ekiti State on Monday appealed to commercial motorists to always adhere strictly to driving regulations as the Yuletide season approaches.

Mr Sola Olominu, Chairman of the Local government council made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ikole Ekiti.

He charged commercial drivers to desist from engaging in over speeding and obey all the driving and traffic rules and regulations to save the lives of passengers.

Olominu said that most of the auto crashes which often occurred during the yuletide period were not caused by demons but by carelessness and recklessness on the part of the drivers.