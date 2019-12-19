Yuletide: DPR advises motorists against panic buying of petrol in Anambra

The Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) has advised motorists in Anambra not to engage in panic buying of petroleum products in the state.

Mr Ignatius Anyanwu, Operations Controller of DPR, Awka Area office gave the advice in an interview with newsmen in Awka on Thursday.

Anyanwu said there was enough supply to the state that would serve during the Christmas, New Year and beyond.

He said the agency would step up its surveillance activities to ensure that marketers in Anambra did not indulge in product hoarding or diversion and ensure sale within the approved price range.

“On product availability, there has been increase volume of supply to the state since October when we entered this last quarter of the year, that is between October and now.

“DPR wants to assure petrol customers in Anambra that, there is no need for panic buying, there is no need for fear of scarcity of products.

“We also want to guarantee that they are protected on price which has been stable between N142 and N145 per litre in Anambra, we shall ensure it is sustained.

“We have been monitoring for hoarding and diversion but we have not seen any case like that, and I can assure you that this period will be a happy one for petrol buyers in Anambra,” he said.

Anyanwu said the downstream market in Anambra had enjoyed greater level of sanity since DPR commenced operations in the state June.

He said the number of operational infractions among marketers had reduced significantly due to increased awareness created by DPR’s surveillance activities in the state.

“It has been worthwhile since we commenced full operations in Anambra with comprehensive surveillance of downstream oil and gas sector to ensure that petrol retail outlets and gas filling plants operate, according to the rule.

“The number of stations we clampdown has reduced, the percentage of infractions has decreased due to increased awareness and our closeness to the marketers.”

The operations controller also advised sellers and users of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) or cooking gas to be safety conscious.

Anyanwu said the advice became necessary because LPG had become one of the most popular sources of domestic fuel in the country.

He said his office had met with LPG marketers in the state to reintroduce the Standard Operating Guidelines (SOP) to them to enable them carryout their business in the most safe approach way to all.

“We have done a lot work toward ensuring safe use of LPG; we met with representatives of National Association of LPG in Anambra, where we reintroduced them to our SOP where in safety issues are contained.” (NAN)