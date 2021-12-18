Yuletide: Delta CP orders mass deployment of personnel

The Commissioner of Police (CP), Delta Command, Mr Ari Ali has ordered massive deployment of police personnel to the nooks and crannies of the state to ensure a crime-free Yuletide season.



Ali gave the order in a statement issued by the Command’s spokesman, DSP Bright Edafe and made available to newsmen on Saturday in Warri.



He said that the mass deployment was for the Command to effectively curtail criminal activities before, during and after the Yuletide.



The commissioner directed Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Tactical Commanders to deploy police personnel to all celebration venues, including resorts.



He also directed the officers to ensure proper supervision of the deployed personnel.



Ali said that the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operation would organise a continuous ‘Operation Show of Force’ with effect from Dec. 20, in all parts of the state.



He added that police patrol teams drawn from the Dragon Patrol, Safer Highways, Quick Response Squad, Rapid Response Squad and Eagle-net Special Squad have been deployed to strategic areas across the state.



The CP also said marine policemen have been deployed to checkmate activities of pirates and other criminal elements in the waterways, with particular attention to Escravos, Burutu and Warri waterways.



“Both police personnel and traffic wardens have been deployed solely for the purpose of traffic control at the Head bridge end.



“The DPOs’ of ‘B’ and ‘C’ Divisions, Asaba and the State Traffic Officer are to work with other security agencies to ensure free-flow of traffic and effective supervision of police and traffic personnel deployed.



“The DPOs of Ekpan and Ebrumede Divisions should ensure adequate security in Warri and its environs and also ensure there is free-flow of traffic in the the ever busy DSC and Effurun Roundabouts,” he said.



Ali urged residents to be law abiding and continue to assist the police in the fight against crime and criminalities by way of providing useful information.



He assured the residents of the

Command’s commitment in providing security, maintenance of law and protection of lives and properties among others in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...