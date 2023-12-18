Yuletide: CSOs task FG on welfare for widows, orphans

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) has tasked the Federal Government to initiate policies that will ensure the welfare of widows, orphans and other vulnerable people in the country.Dr Prince Ibhafidon, the convener of the group and founder, Waterlight Save Initiative, said this at an annual Christmas outing for the vulnerable in Abuja.

“We use the opportunity to reach out to the vulnerable in the society and celebrate Christmas with them earlier than Christmas to give them palliatives and what they need daily.”He urged the federal government to partner with relevant agencies and organisations to support CSOs in their quest to alleviate the plight of the vulnerable.

“They should partner with organisations like ours. We worked with former administration in terms of humanitarian outreach and we did a lot of outreaches with them.”He called on President Bola Tinubu to build on the humanitarian programmes and policies of the previous government to ensure continuity of such projects.“I think continuity is key, continue where the others stopped rather than starting all over again.

“They should give them a little time. After the budget is passed I think a lot of things will take shape. By then we are going to see the full impact of their achievements,” he said.Chief Convener, Sunday and Omoikhere Oriaran Foundation, Dr Rose Oriaran Anthony supported Ibhafidon’s claim.“We are out to continue the legacy of our late parents who had passion for taking care of orphans and widows in the society.“So we felt we should continue. We launched this foundation some years ago in their memories,” she said.

She said that the foundation had branches in Edo, Niger, Nyanya and Gwagwalada.“These are widows when you go where they live, you will sympathise with them. We are here as a foundation to touch their lives this season of Christmas. They deserve to also smile,” she said.Anthony said that government was doing its best in terms of distributing palliatives to citizens.“They are bringing up policies. But the problem is implementing those policies. But the government is doing well.”Mrs Grace Chinedu, the Founder of Restored Destiny Child Orphanage, One Man village, Nasarawa State appreciated Waterlight Save Initiative for the assistance to less privileged.“We are here because of waterlight initiative they have been of tremendous help to the children; they pay their school fees.”Chinedu also solicited government’s support to make the children happier so that they would fill belonged to the society.One of the widows, Mrs Rosemary Okoro also appreciated the organisers and wished them well in all their endeavours.For Wisdom Anthony, an orphan who also expressed gratitude, said “God bless them. We are glad we have people that will always carter for us. I’m so happy.”NAN reports that the CSOs included Waterlight Save Initiative, Sunday and Omoikhere Oriaran Foundation and Totalcare for Peace and Development Initiative.(NAN)

