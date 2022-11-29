Yuletide: Commander urges NASS to pass VGN bill for increased security

By Adepote Arowojobe

The District Commander, Vigilance Group of Nigeria (VGN), Mr Olatokunbo Folayan, has urged residents of Ikorodu and other parts of Lagos to be security conscious during and after the yuletide.

Folayan disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Ikorodu.

He said that VGN, under his watch, would collaborate with other security agencies to sanitise the area of crimes and criminality and make Ikorodu community peaceful.

“We know our people and our people also know us, we don’t go on transfer like the police who hardly have an idea of a community when newly posted.

“All VGN officers are recruited from the same community where a criminal use as his abode. So it is easy to fish him out in case he involves in any criminal activity,” Folayan said.

The VGN Commander appealed to the National Assembly to pass the VGN bill before it, for an improved and effective service to reduce criminality in Lagos State and the country at large.

He urged the leadership of the five Local Government Areas and the LCDA’s to support the organisation by providing gadgets for effective operation and service to Ikorodu communities.

“We are already members of the security Joint Task Force (JTF) but if we are given the necessary support, we will be more effective.

“Sometimes people call us when they are in distress but without having enough gadgets to combat the situation, our efforts will be fruitless.

“Our officers and members are in every local government of Lagos State, therefore, the councils should support us so that insecurity in Ikorodu and Lagos State will be a thing of the past,” he said.(NAN)