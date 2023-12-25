Yuletide: Bago urges Christians to show love, promote unity

Gov. Mohammed Umaru-Bago has called on Christians to show genuine love to all for the overall development of the country.

Bago in a Christmas and New Year message by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, on Monday in Minna, said forgiveness, humility, and genuine love to all are the hallmarks of the Christmas celebration.

He said the yuletide season was a period for sober reflections, to bring about positive change in the society.

He felicitated with Christians in the state and across the globe on Christmas celebration.

The governor urged all residents to pray for peace in the state and the country at large, be vigilant and report suspicious individuals or activities to security agencies.

He also enjoined them to keep faith with his “New Niger” policy, adding that deliberate efforts are on towards realising it.

While advising the people to step into the New Year with optimism and vigour believing in God for a prosperous 2024, Bago said his administration would not relent in implementing viable programmes and policies to better their lots. (NAN)

By Mohammed Baba Busu

