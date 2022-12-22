Yuletide: Amotekun Commander urges Osun residents to be security conscious

By Olajide Idowu

Rtd. Brig-Gen. Bashir Adewinmbi, the state Commander of Osun Security Agency Network, also known as Amotekun, has advised residents to take charge of the security of their environment during the Yuletide.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Osogbo by the personal assistant to the commander, Isaac Oluwasegun.

Adewinmbi also advised residents to assist security agencies with reasonable intelligence information to tackle any potential security threat in the state.

He also advised them to celebrate the festivals moderately, avoid using fireworks and report suspicious movements and security threats to nearest security outfit.

“Citizen should take security seriously this festive period, security is everyone’s business, people should avoid late night driving, and take cognisance of their respective environments.

“Over zealous youth should be cautioned by traditional rulers in their community to foster protection of everyone,” the Amotekun commander said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Police Command had earlier banned street carnivals across the state to prevent miscreants from hijacking the carnivals to perpetrate crimes. (NAN)