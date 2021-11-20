Yuletide: Air Peace assures more flights – Official

West and Central Africa’s largest airline, Air Peace, has assured customers that it would roll out many flights to meet travel demand during Christmas and end-of-year celebrations.

The Spokesperson of the airline, Mr Stanley Olisa, said in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

Olisa said that as December approached, the airline would roll out more flights, adding that the flying public should not panic about availability.

He said that Air Peace would be receiving some of its aircraft from overseas maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet to boost operations and satisfy growing air travel demands.

“We are assuring the flying public that there will be ample flights as we shall be rolling out our schedules for the festive period very soon.

” More aircraft are coming in- both those on maintenance and a brand new Embraer 195-E2 jet.

“And we are also deploying our wide-body Boeing 777 to meet the increased demand”, Olisa said.

He stressed that Air Peace was poised to reduce the air travel burden of Nigerians by providing peaceful and strategic connectivity and giving Nigerians multiple network options with an increasing modern fleet. (NAN)

