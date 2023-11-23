Yuletide: Adopt preventive security for safety, expert admonishes citizens

Mr Abolurin Oluwaseun, Public Relations Officer, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Lagos State Command, has advised citizens to adopt preventive security measures for safety, rather than being reactive.

Oluwaseun gave the advice on Thursday at a webinar tagged, “Navigating End-of-Year Security Issues,” organised by the Lagos State Branch of the Institute of Safety Professionals (ISPON).

According to him, Yuletide is a period everyone has one thing or another to celebrate, when security matters become very important.

He said it was also a period when schools needed to be safe, adding that security agencies must be on top of their game to mitigate rising challenges.

“Everyone should have the right to enjoy safety and security, and when it comes to security, timeliness is important.

“We must ensure that people who will be travelling are not robbed or attacked by unscrupulous members of the society.”

Speaking on transport systems, he stressed the need to protect facilities, particularly those in the rail transport system.

He spoke on security cases to learn from, including vandalism of facilities meant to serve the populace.

“If there is a breakdown of telecommunications facilities, we will all be cut off from our social life, and if oil pipelines are vandalised, the consequences can be brutal.”

The PRO noted that NSCDC, Lagos Command, was aware of the heinous crimes committed by people who want to make quick money.

He said psychological defects and attitudinal problems were some causes of security issues.

According to him, NSCDC actionable and credible intelligence is now powered by information technology.

He stressed the need for synergy between security agencies, calling for collaboration to solve challenges.

“Security is everybody’s business, and regardless of our challenges, we must put national interest at the forefront.

“Nigeria must get it right so that Africa will get it right,” he said.

Mr Olusola Ogunleye, Chairman, ISPON, said the topic of discussion was timely, considering the security concerns of the country.

He emphasised that security was the responsibility of all citizens, adding that everyone must take ownership and not leave it to concerned agencies alone.

“When we take ownership, it is easier for security agencies to do their jobs,” Ogunleye said. (NAN)

By Busayo Onijala/ Grace Alegba

