Yuletide: Access Bank unveils ‘Closa agents’ to strengthen financial inclusion

Access Bank Plc has empowered and inaugurated more than 50,000 agents to provide financial services to customers across the country during the Yuletide.

Access Bank’s Senior Banking Advisor, Mr Robert Giles, made the discosure in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Giles said that the agents known as Access Closa Agents were empowered to deliver affordable and convenient banking services to the unbanked and underbanked segments of the society.

He said that the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of its promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian.

Giles said that with the agents, customers and non-customers of the bank, who would be travelling for events or visiting loved ones during the festive season would continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services.

He said that Access Closa Agents would be available in rural and semi-urban locations across the country.

“As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security and services, in order to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate.

“With the recent mapping of our Closa agents, customers and non-customers of the bank, who intend to travel to different parts of the country, can now access financial services from a Closa agent near them,” Giles said.

According to him, customers will simply search for ‘Access Closa Agent’ on Google Map instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.

Also in the statement, Tolulope Oyeyipo, the bank’s Head, Agency Banking, said that Access Closa Agent network would provide easy access to financial services for millions of people in Nigeria.

“With over 50,000 agent locations spread across every neighbourhood in the country, we are making sure our customers and customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner.

“By offering basic financial services such as cash withdrawal, cash deposit, bill payments and account opening, our growing agent network is increasingly making the need to visit a bank branch unnecessary for everyone.

“We are committed to being at the forefront of providing digital financial services in Nigeria,” Oyeyipo said. (NAN)