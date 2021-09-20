YPP wants education sector reorganised

The Young Progressive Party (YPP) has called wants educational system reorganised to prepare Nigerian youth to be more innovative and globally competitive.

The party made the call on Monday in its manifesto released via the YPP Media and Publicity Directorate ahead of school resumption across the country.

It stated that the government needs to galvanise the youths through several interventions and programs especially with the aim of creating political awareness and participation for those in tertiary institutions.

“Education is an important social instrument for national unity amongst the diverse people of Nigeria.

“The educational system should be improved upon and an educational framework that is Nigerian oriented should be developed but with world standard.

“There is need for constant transformational leadership drive to sponsor visionary, innovative and selfless young Nigerians,’’ it stated.

The manifesto also called private and voluntary organisations to establish schools subject to compliance with and adherence to existing government policies.

It urged the government to urge entrepreneurs to provide hostels and accommodation at an affordable cost for university students and staff quarters for members of staff.

The YPP also wants the social and economic status of educational personnel to be raised through improved conditions of services.

It also called for an aggressive training of teaching personnel and that the enforcement of the requirement of the national certificate in education shall be the minimum qualification for primary school teachers.

It advocated for the promotion of a pre-primary education system, where every child is expected to begin school from a nursery level.

The party also called for the expansion of unity schools as models and as instruments in fostering national unity.

It advocated for the provision of special schooling facilities for children of nomads and the provision of adequate schooling needs for children with physical or special needs.(NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...