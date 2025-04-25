YPP unveils its running mate in Anambra guber

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra, on Friday, unveiled Mr Uzu Okagbue as the running mate to its Governorship Candidate in the November 8 Governorship Election

By Obinna Unaeze

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) in Anambra, on Friday, unveiled Mr Uzu Okagbue as the running mate to its Governorship Candidate in the November 8 Governorship Election, Mr Paul Chukwuma.

The South-East Zon

al Chairman of the party, Mr Mike Ejezie, told newsmen at the party Secretariat in Awka that “after Chukwuma emerged as our flag bearer, we have been searching for his deputy.

“Today we have one, we are here to unveil Mr Uzu Okagbue as Mr Paul Chukwuma’s running-mate,” he said.

Ejezie, who expressed optimism that YPP would win the election assured the people of “good representation and good governance”.

Also, Chukwuma said that the selection of Okagbue as his deputy was the party’s decision.

He said: “My running mate was selected by all the party stakeholders in the state.

“In arriving at this decision, we prayerfully consulted our party stakeholders and religious leaders in the state.

“I am happy and proud to present a refined gentleman and dependable ally anybody can trust to our party members.”

Responding to the offer, Okagbue pledged unalloyed loyalty to the party and Chukwuma.

He said, “I am happy to be in your midst today as your running-mate.

“By the grace of God, we are going to take the Government House, Awka, on November 8.

“I pledge my unalloyed loyalty to the YPP.

“I will bring my competence to complement the leadership of our party to support Chukwuma to succeed.

In a remark, the Chairman of YPP in Dunukofia LGA, Mr Godwin Maduchie, said that the transparent process followed in the selection of Okagbue would help the party to win the poll.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Chukwuma, who was born on Feb. 27, 1978, hails from Umueri in Anambra East LGA, while Okagbue, born on Oct. 1, 1977, is from Umunachi in Dunukofia.

