YPP to hold Edo guber primaries on Feb.24

The Young Progressive Party (YPP), has slated Feb. 24 for the conduct of its Edo governorship primaries.



Mr Martins Egbeola, the National Publicity Secretary, YPP said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Egbola said that the party had also slated Feb. 27 for the conduct of Ondo governorship primaries.



“The sales of expression of interest and nomination forms has commenced at the party’s secretariat in Abuja as we speak and we expect interested aspirants to come and obtain their forms,’’ he said.



Egbeola said that each aspirants was expected to pay N15 million for the nomination form, while the expression of interest form was at zero cost.

He said that women and Persons Living with Disabilities and youths aspirants would enjoy 50 per cent discount.



“When we say youths, we mean young peoples between 35 and 40 years of age and not those with grey hairs and plenty children and yet claimed they are youths,” he said.

The YPP official expressed optimism that the party’s candidates would emerge victorious in the election.(NAN)

By Diana Omueza

