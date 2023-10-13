YPP to explore legal options to challenge Ubah’s defection to APC

By Diana Omueza

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) says it is exploring legal options toward challenging the defection of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, the YPP National Publicity Secretary, said this when he addressed newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

He said that the defection of Ubah to the APC was not due to irreconcilable differences, saying that Ubah shouldn’t have left when he ought to be helping to consolidate the gains of the party at the 2023 general elections.

“The news making the rounds on the defection of Sen. Ifeanyi Ubah to the All Progressives Congress (APC) is unfortunate, especially at a time when we should be consolidating on our gains in the just concluded general election.

“We ought to be building a formidable opposition to challenge the reckless ruling party responsible for the several woes currently being faced by Nigerians.

“Ubah may have defected to the APC for a number of reasons but irreconcilable differences within the party is definitely not one of it.

“And there is no need crying wolf where there is none,” he said.

The YPP official said that there was no need for people who left to try and de-market the party at the expense of millions of members and followers.

“We are aware of the legal implications of his action and are ready to explore all available options within the ambit of the law.

“After the National Working Committee would have met to decide on the way forward. More information on this matter will be made available to the public in the coming days,” he said.

Wale-Martins said that it was pertinent to state that the leadership of the party had been consistent in supporting not just Ubah but all candidates who ran and won election on the party’s platform.

He said that the party’s leadership was willing to continue to provide necessary support to its members as long as they did not waver in keeping faith with the party.

“So we condemn the APC for its shameless penchant for scavenging political parties in an attempt to make Nigeria a one party state, which is not healthy for the growth of democracy.

“The President Bola Ahmed Tinubu led APC should concentrate more on solving the myriad of challenges confronting the nation rather than this desperate suffocation of opposition political parties,” he said.(NAN)

