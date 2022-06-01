YPP Senatorial candidate rallies Anambra community leaders for support

Dr Anthony Umeadi, the Anambra Central Senatorial candidate of Young Progressives Party (YPP) has promised to address the development needs of communities in the district if elected into the red chambers.

Umeadi gave the assurance during a meeting with the President-Generals of the about 58 communities in Anambra in Awka on Wednesday.

He said the meeting had become important following his successful nomination as the candidate of the YPP at the weekend.

He thanked the party and its faithful in Anambra Central for giving him the opportunity to fly the party ticket.

According to him, the meeting is to let you know my intentions and my ideas of good representation for Anambra, considering the development needs of the people.

“I will give you proper and quality representation; equity and equality for everybody. I will ensure that everybody gets a fair share of whatever is coming to the Senatorial District with me as your representative.

“I will ensure that everybody, the youths, the elderly, and women are part of what I will be doing. The laws I will influence will touch and protect every segment of the society.

“I want to thank you for receiving me and giving me listening ears. I will make you proud.”

Umeadi said he had regards for other contestants in the race for Anambra Central but added that he was the most qualified and suitable for the job.

The Canada-based medical doctor said he would bring best practices into lawmaking and engage the people on his mission.

Speaking on behalf of his members, Mr Titus Akpudo, the National President, Association of Anambra State Town Unions (ASATU) commended Umeadi for the meeting.

Akpudo said it was important that candidates made themselves available for evaluation to enable the electorate make informed voting choices.

He said ASATU is an apolitical association which lacked the right to tell community people which candidate to vote for, but said they would continue to highlight the needs of the people.

“We need quality representation, responsive and proactive people who are willing to work for peace, security and infrastructure in order to make our homeland a livable place.

“ASATU will be available to listen to anybody who needs same platform to address the people they want to represent,” Akpudo said.(NAN)

