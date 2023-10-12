YPP Senator Ifeanyi Ubah joins APC

By Haruna Salami

The only senator elected on the platform of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Patrick Ifeanyi Ubah abandoned his party and crossed over to the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC).

Ubah cited irreconcilable differences between him and the leadership of the YPP as the reason for his action.

He said the performance of the APC, especially since the election of President Bola Tinubu was a major attraction to him.

The Senate President Godswill Akpabio who ready the letter could not hide his joy and quickly took some pictures with him by his high seat.

Meanwhile, the Senate has adjourned plenary till Tuesday next week over the death of Abdulkadir Jelani representing Isa-Sabon Federal Constituency of Sokoto state who died on Tuesday.

