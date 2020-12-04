YPP seeks independent audit of Military expenses

The Young Progressives Party on Friday in Abuja called for an independent audit to ascertain the veracity of claims of inadequate funding and lack of equipment made by the Nigerian military.

Comrade Bishop Amakiri, the party’s National Chairman made the call at its `State of the Nation’ news conference where he said that the independent audit of military spending should cover the last 10 years.

The audit, he said, would ascertain the immediate and remote reasons behind the military’s inability to fight insurgence and terrorism effectively

“The complaints about inadequacies and lack of equipment to confront insurgents in most cases of attack needs to be audited and confirmed for better rapid intervention.

“The number of alleged military men constantly being killed in the line of duty is worrisome and calls for immediate intervention by the government.

“All senseless gruesome murders have brought to the fore the need for urgent intervention by all critical stakeholders to check the rising wave of insecurity in the country,’’ Amakiri said.

He added that heightened insecurity in recent times, especially attacks on farmers would likely lead to unprecedented nationwide food shortages with all its attendant consequences if unattended to.

He also called on the government to improve its human rights records which, according to him, is at a terrible low in the last five years.