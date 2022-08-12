YPP guber candidate promises to place Benue among to economies

By Nicholas Dechi

Chief Roberts Orya, the Benue governorship candidate of the Young Progressives Party (YPP) has promised to place the state among the top economies of the country, if elected in 2023.

This is contained in a statement signed by his media aide, Mr Emmanuel Akosu on Friday in Makurdi.

Orya said the state has huge economic potential which has not been tapped by successive administrations.

“As such, it will only be a finance expert like me that will tap the revenue sources that are yet to be tapped thereby placing the state on the world map of economic viable states.

“I am set to change the fortunes of the state and place it among economically developed states like Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Kano, Lagos, Cross River and Kebbi as well those with fast growing economies like Nasarawa,” he said.

The former Managing Director (MD) of NEXIM Bank said that it was because of his desire to turn around the economic fortunes of the state that he decided to join the governorship race.

“The state deserves the best leadership, with competence, passion and vision to lift its economic fortunes for the greater good of the people.

“If given the mandate, I will place emphasis on attracting foreign investment, as well embrace innovative agriculture, tourism and rural infrastructure to develop the state.

“I will not be depending on the federal allocation to develop the state,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

