YPP faults calls for Interim National Government

By Diana Omueza

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has faulted calls for an Interim National Government to takeover from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration, saying it is illegal.



This is contained in a statement by the YPP National Publicity Secretary, Mr Wale Martins on Tuesday in Abuja.



Martins added that the calls by certain individuals and organisations for an interim government after the Feb. 25 elections was illegal, null and void.

“We are vehemently opposed to such calls as they are not in tandem with the rule of law which is the bedrock of democratic governance,” he said.



Martins said that the YPP National Working Committee (NWC) held its 22nd meeting and made certain resolutions after an extensive deliberations.

He said that the NWC congratulated all the party’s candidates at the 2023 general election for their victory and plans to hold a leadership summit in May for all the elected officers.



Martins said that the NWC also dissolved the Bayelsa chapter and called for the set up of a caretaker committee to review allegations bordering on gross misconduct that led to the unimpressive performance of the party at the general elections.



“Other state chapters alleged to have been involved in similar infractions are still under investigation as necessary sanctions for those found culpable will be communicated appropriately.



“The plans by INEC to conduct supplementary election in IKono/Ini Federal Constituency of Akwa Ibom in 34 polling units instead of 17 is preposterous.

“While still grappling with the charade of March 18, the party will not hesitate to boycott the forthcoming supplementary elections if INEC insists on violating the 2022 Amended Electoral Act.

“Supplementary elections cannot take place in polling units where results have already been announced and uploaded to the INEC IREV portal, we will not be a party to this electoral fraud by INEC in connivance with the PDP,” he said(NAN)