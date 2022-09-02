YPP cautions party members, supporters against anti-party activities

The Young Progressives Party (YPP), has cautioned its party members and supporters against involvement in anti-party activities that could mar the party’s image.

Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, YPP National Publicity Secretary gave the caution in a statement on Friday in Abuja.“The attention of the leadership of the YPP has been drawn to an aberration liken to anti-party.“If this is allowed to fester, it may constitute a clog in the wheel of progress of our great party, hence the need to urgently curb this anomaly.“

The party frowns at the actions of some supporters who are either hobnobbing or sharing campaign materials of candidates other than that of our party,” he said.Wale-Martins said that while the freedom of association or choice is a fundamental human right, it should however, be exercised with some level of decorum, discipline and in conformity with institutional code of conduct.

He urged party supporters to act accordingly with respect to the constitution of the YPP.He also said that disciplinary measures would be taken against those found indulging in anti-party activities.“No individual is bigger than the party nor above reprimand as disciplinary measures in line with our constitution will be enforced against any erring member or supporter who after this caution, embarks on actions tantamount to anti-party.“The only thing that makes humans different from animals is rules, which is why we admonish those who are interested in exercising their rights contrary to the choice of the party.“They can only do so outside all our party platforms and without any connection to the party,” he said.(NAN)

