YPP begins sale of nomination forms with discount for youths, others

By Diana Omueza

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has started the sale of nomination of forms for aspirants interested in contesting for positions in the 2023 general elections on the party’s platform.

The party is giving 50 per cent discount for youths within the ages of 25 years to 40 years, for women and for Persons with Disabilities (PWDs).

Mr Egbeola Wale-Martins, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, made this known on Friday in a communique issued at the end of the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting.

“The NEC approved the commencement of sale of nomination forms to willing aspirants with a 50 per cent discount for youths within the ages of 25 to 40 years, for women and for PWDs.

“It constituted a seven-man disciplinary committee with the mandate to review and investigate allegations of anti-party activities during the Anambra gubernatorial election.

“The committee has two weeks to make its recommendations.

“The NEC also reaffirmed the conduct of the Kwara congress scheduled to hold between March 12 and March 26 with a committee constituted to supervise and ensure the success of the exercise.

“The timetable for other states with proven records of readiness and performance will be released in due course within INEC timeline,’’ Wale-Martins stated.

He added that the NEC took some far-reaching decisions on several issues to reposition the party and also reviewed the state of the nation.

“The NEC reviewed national issues of concern with a focus on insecurity, incessant ASUU strikes and fuel scarcities,’’ he also stated.

He stated that the NEC also dissolved the Plateau leadership of the party after approving the recommendations of a Performance and Evaluation Committee to be sent to the state to carry out an on-the-spot assessment.

He added that the NEC also approved a caretaker committee to run the affairs of the party in Plateau pending the conduct of a congress to elect new executives.

Wale-Martins stated that NEC also ratified the election of Mr Frank Nweke as the Acting Chief Security Officer of the party after an overwhelming endorsement by its members at the meeting.

He stated also that the party vehemently condemned the on-going warning strike by ASUU and called on the Federal Government to find a sustainable solution to the union’s incessant strikes.

“However, critical to the quest for a sustainable solution is the need to address the high cost of governance, budget padding and leakages in government expenditure,’’ he added.

Wale-Martins stated also that the party decried the level of insecurity in the country with emphasis on senseless ritual killings and called for an end to it by bringing perpetrators to book. (NAN)

