YPP appoints Wisdom as Akwa-Ibom interim chairman

The Young Progressives Party (YPP) has appointed Mr Wisdom Udoka, as its Interim Chairman for Akwa-Ibom, following the resignation of the former Chairman, Mr Andy Nyeneime.

Mr Martins Egbeola-Wale, the YPP National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

Egbeola-Wale said that the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party took the decision at its 24th NWC meeting after extensive deliberations.

“The NWC accepts the resignation of the former Chairman of the Akwa-Ibom chapter of the Young Progressives Party, Apostle Andy Nyeneime and in turn wishes him well in his future pursuit.

“It also confirmed the deputy state chairman, Elder Wisdom Udoka as the interim acting chairman pending a special meeting of all stakeholders to appoint credible individuals to fill vacant positions including that of the state chairman.

“The NWC ratified the permanent removal from office the following state chairmen after initial suspension for various offences bordering on gross misconduct, anti-party and abuse of office.

“Prince Harry Omangiman in Rivers, Dr Hough Gwadue in Benue State, Mr Remi Ayanlade in Osun State, Mr Victor Diala in Imo.

“Also Prince Stanley Oyibe in Ebonyi State, Mr Sunny Pere Agadabiri in Bayelsa State and Prophet Francis Nwanua in Delta State,” he said.

He said that the NWC after mediating in the complicated leadership situation in Abia also re-affirmed that Mr Uluocha Nelcinn remained the state chairman.

He however said that a fine had been issued to Nelcinn for his indiscretion and he was mandated to tender a letter of apology to the state secretary Mr Uzodinma Nwoko and the NWC..

He said that similarly, Nwoko had been offered the opportunity of reinstatement after his resignation with condition that the ongoing litigation against Nelcinn be discontinued.

Egbeola-Wale said that this was the party’s way of proposing a pathway to sustainable peace in the state.



He said that all stakeholders in the state including members of the State Working Committee (SWC) and State Executive Council (SEC) were enjoined to strictly adhere to the peaceful resolution offered by the NWC.

Egbeola-Wale said that appropriate sanctions would be invoked in line with the constitution of the party when stakeholders failed to yield to the proffered solution for peace. (NAN)

By Diana Omueza

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

