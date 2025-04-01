YP4T Distributes Over 2,000 Bags of Rice to Support Muslims, Widows in Lagos Police Barracks

In the spirit of unity and compassion that defines the Eid season, the Young Professionals for Tinubu (YP4T) has distributed over 2,000 bags of rice across mosques and homes within police barracks on the Lagos mainland.

The initiative, led by YP4T members, provided essential food support to Muslim faithful and widows as part of the group’s broader community engagement under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

The rice distribution covered all major mosques within barracks communities in Ikeja, Ilupeju, Surulere, Ojuelegba, and Bariga. Widows and vulnerable families within the barracks were also specially reached with direct food aid, ensuring that the festive season was met with dignity and care for all.

The YP4T initiative was not only a gesture of seasonal generosity but a demonstration of the group’s unwavering commitment to inclusive development and nation-building from the ground up. Volunteers coordinated closely with mosque leaders and resident associations to ensure the distribution was efficient, respectful, and impactful.

Speaking on the initiative, Alex Oware, National Coordinator for the Program, stated: “Our goal is simple—no one should feel forgotten during a time of celebration. This rice distribution is about more than food; it’s about dignity, community, and making sure our people feel seen and supported. The mosques in our police barracks are important gathering spaces, and we wanted to meet people where they are. As members of YP4T, we believe that small, consistent acts of care are the real foundation of nation-building.”

Founded in support of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s vision for a more inclusive and economically empowered Nigeria, YP4T is a coalition of Nigerian professionals—both at home and in the diaspora—who are committed to grassroots development and civic engagement. The group continues to lead impactful initiatives ranging from civic education and student grants to healthcare outreach and seasonal support programs such as this.

The distribution was warmly received by community members, many of whom expressed gratitude for the support during the sacred season. “This kind of kindness shows that people remember us,” said one widow in Surulere. “This food will feed my children, and I feel deeply appreciated.”

Mosque leaders across the barracks echoed this sentiment, commending YP4T for its thoughtful and inclusive approach. In several locations, the rice was not only distributed but also shared communally after prayers, further strengthening bonds within the barracks communities.

The Eid rice distribution is one of several initiatives under YP4T’s humanitarian support program, which operates year-round to support vulnerable populations in both urban and rural settings. Earlier this year, the organization hosted a medical and care outreach program that reached over 2,000 residents in Ikeja with free healthcare, food packages, and financial assistance. In the coming months, YP4T plans to roll out an educational grant program for final-year secondary school students across Nigeria, reinforcing its belief that development must be people-centered, inclusive, and sustainable.

As Nigeria continues to chart its path forward, initiatives like this reinforce the spirit of community service and collective responsibility that YP4T embodies.