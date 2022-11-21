You’ve opportunity to produce another Tafawa Balewa, Atiku tells Northeast supporters

By Peter Uwumarogie

Former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the party’s supporters in the Northeast have an opportunity to produce another Tafawa Balewa by voting for him in 2023.

Abubakar stated this at the Pantami stadium, Gombe while addressing supporters during his campaign launch in the state.



He said it had been a long time since the sub-region produced the president of the country and that his candidature was an opportunity to produce another president through a vote for PDP.



“Most of you were not born when the late Prime Minister of Nigeria, Sir Tafawa Balewa was in office; you now have another opportunity to produce Abubakar Tafawa Balewa in me,’’ he said.



Abubakar said his coming to Gombe State was home coming and that he would ensure that the people in the state were empowered and business supported to create jobs if elected in 2023.



“We promise to expand your businesses so that we can create more jobs for our young men and women; we also promise that the Dadin Kowa Dam is reactivated to produce electricity and irrigation farming,” he said.



The PDP presidential candidate said the economy and agriculture would be prioritised and roads within the Northeast would be reconstructed to enhance trade and commerce.



Abubakar also pledged to address insecurity in the Northeast and ensure that peace was restored to fast-track development.



Gov. Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom who was the chairman of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council said Abubakar remained the most qualified amongst the candidates.



Emmanuel stated that a vote for Abubakar would restore the country to the path of progress and improve the wellbeing of the common man.



Also, Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto State and also the Director-General, PDP presidential Campaign Organisation appealed to supporters to vote for PDP in 2023.

Tambuwal said Abubakar’s administration would revive the economy to ensure that commerce and manufacturing become the cornerstone for the benefit of the people of Gombe.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that amongst the party executives that attended the ceremony was the immediate past governor of Gombe State, Alhaji Ibrahim Dankwambo and Gov.Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa.

Highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the party flag to Alhaji Jibrin Barde the state PDP governorship candidate.(NAN)

