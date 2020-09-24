YouTube reveals top tips of getting most of its music

Share the news













YouTube on Wednesday revealed 10 top tips of getting the most of personalised YouTube music and streaming service.

Mr Taiwo Kola-Ogunlade Communication officer, Google, West Africa, said in a statement that the tips would give one the best of music with ease.

Kola-Ogunlade said that YouTube Music offers a music streaming service that is personalised to one.

For instancee, the same playlist would play in a different order for different people, based on ones listening history.

He said that YouTube Music includes not just music videos, but official albums, singles, remixes, live performances, covers, artist radio, and hard to find the music you can only get on YouTube.

According to him, YouTube Music Premium subscribers can flip between audio-only and video by selecting the toggle in the upper right-hand corner of the app.

He said that the outlined feature completely customised allows home screen dynamically adapted to provide recommendations based on what had neen played before and where.

‘’From Sunshine Soul in the morning and Electronic Mind Focus at work to Elegant Dinner or Ultimate Hip-Hop Party at night. Plus if you have Location Services enabled, you’ll see even more customised recommendations like 90s Pop Workout when you’re at the gym.

‘’The smartest search will find the song, even if you can’t remember what it’s called. We got you. You can also search by lyrics.

‘’You can even search for the type of mood you’re in or for what you’re up to and get the right playlist for that vibe, whether that’s music for a rainy day or a girls night out,’’ he said.

He said that members of YouTube Music Premium when Offline Mixtape automatically downloads on ones mobile device which is perfect for commutes, flights, and all the other times you forget to download music in advance.

Kola-Ogunlade said that paid members could also download songs, videos, albums or playlists too. Visit the Library tab to find it!

According to him, save on data and bandwidth reduce mobile data charges, head to settings where you can indicate streaming audio and/or HD video via Wi-Fi only and change audio quality while on mobile networks.

He said on new release Fridays, check out the New Releases shelf on your Home page for a personalised selection of new singles and albums whether you are metalhead, rap fanatic or classical music devotee. (NAN)

