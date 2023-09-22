YouTube announces new generative AI products

By Stellamaris Ashinze

YouTube on Friday announced new generative Artificial Intelligence (AI) products to usher in an era of creative expression.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Artificial intelligence is the science of making machines that can think like humans.

YouTube’s Chief Executive Officer, (CEO) Neal Mohan, said in a statement that YouTube platform unveiled a suite of AI-powered capabilities that would help both new and established creators and artists create, edit, and share content in bold new ways.

Mohan said that since launching Shorts in 2020, Shorts had now climbed to more than 70 billion daily views from more than 2 billion logged-in users every month.

The CEO said that the new updates would help creators and artists push the boundaries of creative expression making the difficult things simple and impossible dreams possible.

He said that the update was making it easier for creators anywhere to create content.

According to him, these AI-powered tools will help unlock powerful new forms of creative expression, take the friction out of the creative process, and allow YouTube creators to reach more viewers.

“The key announcements include introduction of Dream Screen, a new generative AI feature to unlock creative expression on Shorts.

“The launch of YouTube Create is to help take the work out of video production, help anyone to create and share videos right to YouTube.

“Today the platform has launched a new mobile app called YouTube Create, which was designed to empower creators to get started with a suite of production tools to edit their Shorts, longer videos, or both.”

According to him again, the app offers video editing tools including precision editing and trimming, automatic captioning, voiceover capabilities and access to a library of filters, effects, transitions and royalty.

Mohan said it also offers free music with beat matching technology so that creators could produce their next YouTube video without relying on complex editing software.

“Here are more ways that YouTube is helping take the heavy lifting off creators and giving them more efficient tools to help them come up with new ideas and reach new audiences,” he said.

Global Head of Music, YouTube, Lyor Cohen said that ‘Bold and Responsible’ is YouTube mission, and the potential of AI was incredibly exciting.

Cohen added that as with any new technology, it had to be approached responsibly.

“What Artists, Songwriters, and Producers do is something that is uniquely human and cannot be replaced by technology,” he said.

He said that YouTube sees AI as a tool that could be used by artists to amplify and accelerate their creativity.

“YouTube is committed to working alongside the creative community within our AI Music Incubator, which has now expanded globally.

“We are also leaning into our superpower, our deep partnerships with the music industry, working back-to-back with them to achieve our collective goals of fueling creativity and driving business forward,” he further said.

YouTube creator, Cleo Abram, said AI tools could help shrink the gap between what was imagined and what one could make instead of shrinking ideas.

Abram said because AI helped shrink that gap, these tools could increase access to the conversation. (NAN)

