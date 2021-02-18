Youths want NASS to confirm Bawa as EFCC chairman

Some youths under the aegis of Committee of Youths on Mobilisation and Sensitisation (CYMS) has called on the National Assembly to confirm the nomination of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa as EFCC Chairman. The gruop made the call in Owerri on Thursday through a statement signed by its Director General, Comrade Obinna Nwaka. It made the call following the appointment of Bawa as the new chief executive of the EFCC by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The group said that corruption, as a trend, had brought national and international embarrassment to the nation and its economy, adding that the country needed a man like Bawa to fight and curb the menace. In a letter to the National Assembly titled “Nomination of Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa for Confirmation as the EFCC Chairman: a Welcome Development”, the group said Bawa would contribute emmensely to the fight against corruption having spent all his career life at EFCC. It said that Bawa, who joined the organisation in 2004, was well equipped to bring necessary changes to rebuild the image of the country.

It said his nomination was in the interest of meaningful development of Nigerians and overall interest of Nigerian youths. The CYMS urged the National Assembly to disregard any protest and petition against Bawa from “‘unpatriotic elements’ who did not want young peersons to contribute to national development. “Until his appointment, Abdulrasheed Bawa was a Deputy Chief Detective Superintendent with the EFCC. “If confirmed by the Senate to lead the anti graft agency, Bawa will deploy his wealth of experience to bear on the war against corruption in Nigeria,” the group said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the Presidency on Tuesday announced that President Buhari had asked the Senate to confirm Bawa, who currently heads the Lagos Zonal Office of the EFCC, as the substantive chairman of the commission. Bawa was in October 2015, appointed to head the commission’s investigation of Diezani Alison-Madueke, a former Minister of Petroleum Resources, and her associates, and has continued to play the role till date.

“If his nomination to be substantive chairman of the EFCC sails through, Bawa, 40, would be the youngest person to ever lead the organisation which has been without a substantive head since November 2015,” the group said.

The group described Baba’s appointment as a true indication of youth inclusion in President Buhari’s administration. NAN reports that the CYMS is a pro-government organisation with the mandate to sensitise Nigerian youths to Federal Government’s policies and programmes. (NAN)