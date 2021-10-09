Youths urge northern leaders to confront insecurity, forget north-south dichotomy

Northern Youth Assembly of Nigeria (NYAN), on Saturday urged northern leaders to address insecurity in the region and forget about unnecessary gimmicks about north and south dichotomy.

Newly-elected Speaker of the NYAN Assembly, Malam Ibrahim Lawal, made the call while briefing newsmen at the 3rd national convention of the organisation held in Keffi, Nasarawa State.

Lawal said it was imperative for northern leaders to unite and adopt a strategy to curb the socio-economic and security challenges threatening the future of the region.

“If the current socio-economic and security challenges facing the north is not addressed soon, we will all perish like an idle society or community of people with failed leaders,’’ he said.

The youth leader appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to declare a state of emergency on security, economy and education as a strategy to address challenges bedevilling the sectors.

Lawal also advised the Federal Government to revisit policies adopted by either the military or the police in forgiving terrorists.

He commended President Buhari for his tireless efforts in tackling insecurity in the north saying the strategy was now yielding positive results.

The youth leader implored the Federal Government not to relax, noting that deadly groups were regrouping.

He declared that NYAN was in total support of decisions that would be taken by the Northern Governor’s Forum to collectively tackle the problems of the region and of the country.

Lawal thanked the Arewa Consultative Forum and Northern Elders Forum for their selfless sacrifices in defending the rights and privileges of the region.

He urged the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar III, Bishop Hassan Kukah and the Abdulsalam Abubakar-led National Peace Committee to intervene and settle the rift between Gov. Samuel Ortom of Benue and the Miyetti Allah group.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the highpoint of the convention was the inauguration of the newly-elected speaker, his deputy, the Clerk, the Majority Leader and other principal officers.

The event was attended by leaders of youths’ organisations from the 36 states of the federation and the FCT. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...