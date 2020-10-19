Youths urge Buhari to restrain military from #EndSARS protest

The World Assembly of Youths (WAY) on Monday appealed to President Muhammad Buhari to restrain the military from the ongoing #EndSARS protests.

The WAY Vice-President (Africa), Mr Preye Ketebu-Brown, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Yenagoa.

“While I urge the youth to maintain their peaceful disposition in asserting their rights; I passionately appeal to the good conscience of President Muhammadu Buhari as a father, to hearken to the voice of youths.

“Also the Nigerian Army’s planned Exercise Crocodile Smile VI should be restricted to its war theatre.

“WAY joins Nigerian youths and Nigerians generally in condemning Police brutality in Nigeria.