Youths should be developed to drive nation’s economy – Radda

Gov. Dikko Radda of Katsina State has said youths across Nigeria should be developed through various forms of employment to drive the country’s economy to prosperity.

The governor stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Minister of Youth Development, Dr Jamila Bio-Ibrahim in her office in Abuja on Tuesday.

Malam Ibrahim Kaula, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen in Katsina.

Radda also pointed out that the larger population of the country was dominated by the youths, and that it was important that every administration in the country focused on them.

He added that, “I am very much aware of the fact that for us to develop as a nation, we need to develop the youth.

“We need to draw out plans, initiatives and programmes that will have a bearing on the Nigeria youth.

“It is important that the youth should be engaged, to have things to do and fully employed and also to drive the economy of the country.

‘’I went round 361 wards across my state during the election campaign, and saw the time bomb awaiting this country if nothing drastic is done about youth development.

“You see most of them around and across the villages in rural communities sitting down redundant. It has become a fertile ground for recruitment by bandits and other criminal elements.”

According to Radda, for any government to succeed, robust programmes and initiatives for youth development should be introduced to enable the government to take them out of the streets and get them fully engaged.

“Katsina as an agrarian state, most of its youth empowerment programmes are directed towards the agricultural development value chain and the state is also keying into ICT development,” he said.

According to the governor, there are a lot of potentials for the youth to key in and develop their talents.

He revealed that it was part of the reason he visited the ministry to find out programmes they have for youth development in the country and see where the state government could key into, collaborate, synergise and share knowledge and information, to drive the development of youths together.

He wished the minister well in her appointment and expressed the belief that she was capable of delivering with the caliber of people around her.

.

Responding, the minister said the ministry was enthusiastic to partner with Katsina State and hope to achieve sustainable programmes where the agricultural chain is respected with a valuable ecosystem.

‘’We have been following your activities in the state and we believe that Katsina is one of the states we would like to partner with based on your laudable policies so far and dedication,’’ she said.

The minister also identified cotton as a major commodity in the state which the ministry was looking to engage a large percentage of youths. (NAN)

By Abbas Bamalli

