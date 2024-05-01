Youths laud Kyari’s efforts in clearing fuel supply disruption

Ethnic youth leaders have commended the Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd.,(NNPCL), and Mele Kyari for his efforts in addressing fuel supply disruption.

This is contained in a statement by the Ethnic youth leaders, signed by their spokesperson, Malam kabiru and Deputy Acting President, NG Emmanuel, on Wednesday and made available in Lagos.

The youths also commended the executive vice president, Downstream of NNPCL, Adedapo Segun, for ensuring the ongoing queues experiencing are cleared.

The statement said that Kyari is committed to ensuring downstream energy stability in line with ‘Renewed Hope Agenda of the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

They therefore faulted the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) for calling for the resignation of the NNPCL GCEO.

The youths said Kyari had not relaxed but was working round the clock to ensure adequate supply and availability of fuel despite daunting challenges.

They urged students who are future leaders to appreciate and support his efforts in addressing the energy challenges.

They reminded NANS that the Kyari -led NNPCL is resting on its oars to address the situation and has already assured Nigerians that the ongoing fuel scarcity and queues will be cleared out by Wednesday.

“Just when NANS is threatening mass protest NNPCL under Kyari has given Nigerians its words that the company currently has an availability of products exceeding 1.5 billion litres, which can last for at least 30 days.

“Like we and other Nigerians already know, the three-day disruption in distribution being experienced is due to logistical issues.

” Which has since been resolved by resolved by NNPLC, but doing that ideally requires more time to return to normalcy.

“And unfortunately, however, some persons in the business are taking advantage of this situation to maximise profits.

“And fortunate enough, the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (lPMAN) concurred that with intervention of the NNPCL.

“The queues will disappear from filling stations as more products will be available for lifting by marketers and the supply will be stabilised,” the statement added.(NAN)