Youths in Abuja defy torrential rain to get PVCs

By Angela Atabo/Emmanuel Oloniruha

Youths in the FCT defied torrential rainfall on Tuesday to register for voter cards at the open air Continuous Voters Registration (CVR).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the on-going open air Permanent Voter Cards registration was organised by the INEC, the European Union and civil society organisations.

NAN also reports that the open air PVC registration was part of activities preceding the “Youth Vote Count 2.0 Mega Concert’’ to hold on June 25 at the Old Parade Ground, Abuja.

Miss Rosemary Okereke, a youth who spoke with NAN commended the initiative.

“What actually brought me here is to transfer my PVC from my state to Abuja to enable me to vote.

“The organisers really tried; they did their best; it is just that the crowd outnumbered them initially.

“Most of us got the information on Twitter, so my advice for other people out there is that this is real.

Mr Sor Orduen, a youth, also told NAN that the process was hectic.

“It is worth the effort, so what I am telling youths is to get the voter card.

“I am very sure with this, we can change the government to the one that will favour us,’’ he said.

Miss Sandra Edeh, a youth corps member commended the organisers for the initiative to help youths to collect the PVCs.

Earlier, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for FCT, Yahaya Bello, said the commission deployed more than 50 registration machines and 150 personnel for the exercise. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

