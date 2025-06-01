‎Youths hail Tinubu’s 2-year reforms

The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), a global umbrella body for Yoruba youth groups, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s performance over the past two years.
By Adeyemi Adeleye
The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), a global umbrella body for Yoruba youth groups, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s performance over the past two years.
YYA National President, Mr Olarinde Thomas, gave the commendation in a statement to journalists in Lagos on Saturday, following a meeting in Ibadan with 38 sister unions.
Thomas said the group praised President Tinubu for his courageous leadership and transformative reforms as he marked two years in office.
“From day one, President Tinubu has shown rare courage in tackling Nigeria’s longstanding economic challenges,” Thomas said.
He noted that removing fuel subsidies and unifying the exchange rate were difficult but necessary steps to stabilise and grow the economy.
“These reforms, though tough, are beginning to produce tangible results,” he stated.
Thomas said government revenue had risen, and public funds were being redirected to key sectors such as infrastructure, education, and employment.
He added that Tinubu continued to prioritise national unity and security by engaging key stakeholders at home and abroad.
“This has helped rebuild global confidence in Nigeria’s leadership,” Thomas explained.
He also highlighted developments at the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC), under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as particularly commendable.
In 2024, TAC, led by Director-General Yusuf Buba-Yakub, rehabilitated its Abuja headquarters and resumed volunteer deployment.
Buba-Yakub also expanded Nigeria’s diplomatic reach across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific through strategic initiatives.
“Over 400 Nigerian professionals, including doctors, engineers, and educators, were deployed to 20 African and Caribbean nations,” Thomas said.
He added that Nigerian professors now occupy key academic roles in Rwanda and Liberia due to TAC’s strategic efforts.
“These professionals showcase Nigeria’s human capital and help build strong bilateral relations,” he noted.
Thomas commended the Director-General’s vision and administrative skill in reviving the Technical Aid Corps.
“His leadership has redefined Nigeria’s foreign aid diplomacy and offered meaningful international exposure to young professionals,” he stated.
He urged Nigerian youth to look beyond party politics and support Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and restructured nation.
“We must unite as co-builders of a new Nigeria, guided by patriotism, service, and competence.
“True development requires patience, unity, and shared responsibility.
“Though the journey is long, early signs of progress are already visible.
“From internal reforms to international representation, a new chapter is unfolding. Let’s take part in shaping it,” he stated.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu-led administration marked his second year in office on Thursday. (NAN)