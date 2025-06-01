‎Youths hail Tinubu’s 2-year reforms

‎



‎By Adeyemi Adeleye



‎The Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), a global umbrella body for Yoruba youth groups, has commended President Bola Tinubu’s performance over the past two years.



‎YYA National President, Mr Olarinde Thomas, gave the commendation in a statement to journalists in Lagos on Saturday, following a meeting in Ibadan with 38 sister unions.



‎Thomas said the group praised President Tinubu for his courageous leadership and transformative reforms as he marked two years in office.



‎“From day one, President Tinubu has shown rare courage in tackling Nigeria’s longstanding economic challenges,” Thomas said.



‎He noted that removing fuel subsidies and unifying the exchange rate were difficult but necessary steps to stabilise and grow the economy.



‎“These reforms, though tough, are beginning to produce tangible results,” he stated.



‎Thomas said government revenue had risen, and public funds were being redirected to key sectors such as infrastructure, education, and employment.



‎He added that Tinubu continued to prioritise national unity and security by engaging key stakeholders at home and abroad.



‎“This has helped rebuild global confidence in Nigeria’s leadership,” Thomas explained.



‎He also highlighted developments at the Nigerian Technical Aid Corps (TAC), under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as particularly commendable.



‎In 2024, TAC, led by Director-General Yusuf Buba-Yakub, rehabilitated its Abuja headquarters and resumed volunteer deployment.



‎Buba-Yakub also expanded Nigeria’s diplomatic reach across Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific through strategic initiatives.



‎“Over 400 Nigerian professionals, including doctors, engineers, and educators, were deployed to 20 African and Caribbean nations,” Thomas said.



‎He added that Nigerian professors now occupy key academic roles in Rwanda and Liberia due to TAC’s strategic efforts.



‎“These professionals showcase Nigeria’s human capital and help build strong bilateral relations,” he noted.



‎Thomas commended the Director-General’s vision and administrative skill in reviving the Technical Aid Corps.



‎“His leadership has redefined Nigeria’s foreign aid diplomacy and offered meaningful international exposure to young professionals,” he stated.



‎He urged Nigerian youth to look beyond party politics and support Tinubu’s vision for a prosperous and restructured nation.



‎“We must unite as co-builders of a new Nigeria, guided by patriotism, service, and competence.



‎“True development requires patience, unity, and shared responsibility.



‎“Though the journey is long, early signs of progress are already visible.



‎“From internal reforms to international representation, a new chapter is unfolding. Let’s take part in shaping it,” he stated.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Tinubu-led administration marked his second year in office on Thursday. (NAN)



