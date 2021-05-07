Youths hail appointment of ex-Nasarawa lawmaker as Federal Poly Governing Council member

May 7, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



 Youths in Akun Development Area of Nasarawa have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari appointing a lawmaker, Mrs Mary Enwongulu, as Governing member of Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enwongulu, a former Minority Leader in the of Assembly, had also served as commissioner in the state.

Mr Averson Audu, Leader of the youth group and Chairman of Ezhiba Youth , gave the commendation on Friday when he led other members on a congratulatory visit to Enwongulu in Akun.

Audu said that the youth were happy over the lawmaker’s appointment, considering her rich  in in the state.

“You had once served as minority leader in the state legislature and also commissioner, among other .

“Your appointment is well-deserved, given your track records while serving in various in the state.

“We are here to rejoice with you over your appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as member, Governing , Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau.

“We hope and believe that with your vast , you will deliver and contribute your quota to the development of the institution and the country at large.

Paul assured Enwongulu of the support of the youth to her in order to succeed in the new assignment.

Responding, Enwongulu appreciated the youth the visit, assuring of her determination not to fail in the discharge of her duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting youth included those Awogbren, Awogren and Akun, all in Akun development area

Tags: , , , , , , , ,