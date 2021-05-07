Youths in Akun Development Area of Nasarawa have lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for appointing a lawmaker, Mrs Mary Enwongulu, as Governing Council member of Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Enwongulu, a former Minority Leader in the House of Assembly, had also served as commissioner in the state.

Mr Averson Audu, Leader of the youth group and Chairman of Ezhiba Youth Movement, gave the commendation on Friday when he led other members on a congratulatory visit to Enwongulu in Akun.

Audu said that the youth were happy over the lawmaker’s appointment, considering her rich experience in public service in the state.

“You had once served as minority leader in the state legislature and also commissioner, among other positions.

“Your appointment is well-deserved, given your track records while serving in various positions in the state.

“We are here to rejoice with you over your appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari as member, Governing Council, Federal Polytechnic, Shendam, Plateau.

“We hope and believe that with your vast experience, you will deliver and contribute your quota to the development of the institution and the country at large.

Paul assured Enwongulu of the continued support of the youth to her in order to succeed in the new assignment.

Responding, Enwongulu appreciated the youth for the visit, assuring them of her determination not to fail in the discharge of her duties.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the visiting youth included those from Awogbren, Awogren and Akun, all in Akun development area

