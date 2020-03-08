Youths Digest Shortlists 30 finalists for Campus Journalism Awards 2020



Youths Digest, the organisers of the annual Campus Journalism Awards, (CJA), has shortlisted 30 Finalists for the 2020 edition of the awards.

A total of 266 entries were received from over 50 institutions. The finalists were selected after a rigorous screening exercise by a special committee for fifteen categories of the awards

The award categories including, Upcoming Writer, Entertainment Writer, Sports Writer, Reporter, Gender Equality Reporter, Broadcaster and Photo-journalist.

Others are: Pen Club, Author (Book), Social Media Influencer, Investigative Journalist, Features Writer, Editor, Print Magazine, and the grand award of Campus Journalist of the Year.

According to Alfred Olufemi, who headed the screening committee, the entries were graded based on merit but said some of those categories are were very competitive.

“The quality of the entries received shows that journalism in the students’ space has gone beyond what we used to have in the past. Students did excellent reporting, investigations and insightful features.

“The eventual winners of the categories of the Campus Journalism Awards will be announced after a final screening by a panel judges at Bolton White Hotel, Area 11, Abuja on Saturday 28th March 2020,” he added.

He also disclosed that Mr Sunday Dare, Honourable Minister of Youth and Sports will be the keynote speaker at the event while the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu will be the Special Guest of Honour and Comrade Auwal Musa Rafsanjani, Executive Director of CISLAC will be the Chief Host.

There would also be a presentation of a book titled a ‘Musings of Young Minds: A collection of articles by campus journalists,” edited by Gidado Yushau Shuaib, the Editor of the Youths Digest.

The theme for the 2020 CJA is “Press Freedom: Catalyst for Good Governance”.

Also, at the event, the winner of the Campus Investigative challenge sponsored by CISLAC will also be announced.

The finalists will be provided with accommodation, feeding and stipends for local transport.

By PRNigeria

