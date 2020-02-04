Youths Digest constitutes Screening Committee for 2020 Campus Journalism Awards

As the deadline for the Campus Journalism Awards, CJA 2020 draws closer, Youths Digest, organisers of the award have announced members of the screening Committee saddled with the responsibility of screening the entries to select the finalists in the award.

CJA which is in its 3rd edition, is the first campus journalism award set aside for student journalists in tertiary institutions across Nigeria and other African countries.

This year’s edition will consider 30 finalists to vie for 15 categories.

The 15 awards up for grabs at event include “Upcoming Writer”, “Entertainment Writer”, “Sports Writer”, “Reporter”, “Gender Equality Reporter”, “Broadcaster” and “Photo-journalist”.

Others are: “Penclub”, “Author (Book)”, “Social Media Influencer”, “Investigative Journalist”, “Features Writer”, “Editor”, “Print Magazine” and “Campus Journalist of the Year”.

Entries will be closed on Monday, 10 February, 2020, while the grand award ceremony will hold on Saturday, March 28, 2020 in Abuja.

According to Gidado Shuaib, the convener of the awards and editor of Youths Digest, the committee was set up in a bid to promote transparency in the process of honouring outstanding students journalists.

He noted that the panel will determine the modus operandi to select the winners of each categories.

The panel will be headed by Alfred Olufemi, a journalist with Premium Times newspaper and a three-time winner in the previous editions of the awards.

Other members of panel include; Adekunle Adebajo, an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting (ICIR); Adejumo Kabir, the executive director of Campus Press Hub, Maryam Abdullahi, the 2019 winner of the best campus journalist category of CJA and Olanrewaju Oyedeji.

Meanwhile, in his statement of acceptance, Mr Olufemi urged campus journalists across the country to apply for this edition, which promises more benefits to winners.

“The award is a really competitive one but I can assure you that the panel will deliver nothing but its best while judging the entries. Good luck to all entrants!” He said.