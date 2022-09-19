Youths critical stakeholders for peace – UNFPA

By Ikenna Osuoha

The UN Population Fund (UNFPA) has described0 youths as critical stakeholders for achieving global peace.

Ms Ulla Mueller, Country Representative, UNFPA said this on Mondy at a meeting with youths to commemorate the World Peace Day in Abuja.

Mueller, represented by Mr Macauley Christian, Humanitarian Coordinator, UNFPA, described the youths as the engine of renovation in the process of achieving peace.

“Young people matter. They are the engine for renovation. They are indispensable in the promotion of peace and nation building.

“When there is no peace or justice, Sexual and Gender Based Violence is heightened,” She said.

The Country Representative, who reiterated the importance of the youths in peace promotion, said the meeting was an opportunity to amplify advocacy against Sexual and Gender Based Violence.

Mr Dino Corell, Employment and Migration Officer, International Labour Organisation (ILO) urged the youth to always promote peace in the society, which he said was important for development to take place.

Corell explained that peace would be a mirage if the youths were not engaged in the conversation on how to achieve it.

Mr Marwan Gwamba, Member, Nigerian Youth Parliament, expressed the commitment of Nigerian youths to peace and development.

Gwamba said they would collectively continue to propagate the message of peace and justice for a prosperous Nigeria.

He commended the UN for the opportunity and affirmed the willingness of Nigerian youths to give peace a chance through actions and advocacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that each year the International Day of Peace is observed around the world on Sept. 21.

The UN General Assembly has declared the day to strengthening the ideals of peace by observing 24 hours of non-violence and cease-fire in conflict areas. (NAN)

