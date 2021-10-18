Youths council charges Nasarawa western zone APC chair on fairness

National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) has urged the new Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) for Nasarawa State Western Zone, Alhaji Shehu Tukur, to ensure fairness to members of the party.

NYCN’s Organising Secretary for Nasarawa West, Malam Umar Rabiu, gave the advice in a statement on Monday in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

Rabiu also advised Tukur to promote internal party democracy by providing a level playing field for all members to actualise their aspirations.

The youth leader emphasised the need for Tukur to work assiduously towards unifying members of the party and avoid imposing of candidates during party’s primaries.

” On behalf of the leadership and members of NYCN Nasarawa Western zone, I wish to congratulate Alhaji Shehu Tukur for his emergence as consensus Chairman of the APC Nasarawa State Western Zone.”

Also, Alhaji Yahya Atiku, a youth leader and pro-democracy campaigner, expressed hope that Tukur would provide the needed leadership skills required to move the party forward.

According to him, Tukur is open, straight forward and accountable man and respect the wish of the people in all endeavours.

” He is never a greedy and selfish politician but a man who always give his time, connections, energy and resources for the betterment of his party.

” He always demonstrates high sense of humility, patriotism and vibrancy to ensure smooth unity and fair play in APC, ” Atiku said.

He, therefore, appealed to all APC stakeholders in Nasarawa Western zone to cooperate and support Tukur to move the party to an enviable level. (NAN)

