Youths condemn kidnap of Kaura LG chair, demand unconditional release

The Kaura Youth Coalition in Kaura Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, has condemned the kidnap of the council’s caretaker Chairman, Dr Bege Katuka, and demanded his unconditional release.

The group President, Mr Derek Christopher, in a statement on Wednesday, described the incident as an evil act.

“We condemn this evil act in its totality and demand the Kaduna State Government to ensure he (Katuka) is released unhurt to his family and the People of Kaura.