Youths call for zoning of senatorial seat to Ikot Abasi

By Isaiah Eka

Youth leaders from Akwa Ibom South Senatorial District have called for the zoning of the senatorial seat to Ikot Abasi for equity, justice and fairness.

The youth leaders made their position known in a communiqué on Wednesday in Eket at the end of their meeting.

The communiqué which was read by their leader, Mr Theodore William, said although zoning is not contained in any law, it is a way of avoiding tension in the senatorial district.

“Historically, on the political arena, the senate seat in this district has long taken a scared zoning pattern.

“The senate seat had adopted a natural zoning pattern within these three federal constituencies.

“In 1979, Sen. Victor Akan of blessed memory represented the now Oron Federal Constituency at the senate.

“In 1992, late Sen. Etang Edet Umoyo represented Eket Senatorial District on the term of Eket federal constituency even though the third republic was short lived,’’ it said.

It added that “At the birth of the fourth republic, the elders and leaders of Eket Senatorial District were committed and saw the need to sustain and promote the zoning pattern in the senatorial district.

“To that end, the slot for the senate seat was zoned to Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency which prior to this time had not had a shot and this led to the emergence of Sen. Udoma Udo Udoma.

“With commencement of the new chapter of zoning, the lot falls on the turn of Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency to start the second round.’’

The communiqué said the youths as leaders and custodian of the conscience, safety, advancement and prosperity of the senatorial district would not sit down, fold their arms and watch their area thrown into calamity.

It said youth leaders in Akwa Ibom south would not recognise any aspirant outside Ikot Abasi Federal Constituency.

According to it, the essence of zoning is to reduce the complaints of marginalisation by different ethnic groups.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

