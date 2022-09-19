Youths call for prayers for peaceful elections in 2023

By Aderogba George

Youths in the Christ Apostolic Church (CAC) in Abuja have asked Nigerians to intensify prayers for the peaceful conduct of the 2023 general elections.

They made the known while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Abuja National Mega Praise, organised by the church on Sunday.

Miss Temilade Gideon, a youth from the Gwagwalada District of the church called on Nigerians, particularly the leaders to ensue all forms of differences that could stand as hindrance to the success of the election.

”We need to pray to God to guide us as we move towards the 2023 general elections.

”The youth want progress for this country. We are calling on Nigerians particularly our leaders to ensure we have a free and fair election.

”We are also praying along this line to make sure our dreams come true,” Gideon said.

Also, Israel Pius, CAC Karu District, called on the National Orientation Agency (NOA) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to ensure adequate voter education before the 2023 elections.

“We are optimistic that with adequate sentisation from NOA, our youth would shun any forms of violence.

”We are eager to see a Nigeria that is working . A Nigeria where other Africa countries will like to learn from,” Pius said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the INEC announced Feb. 25 as for thepesidential and National Assembly elections while governorship and state assembly elections will now be held on March 11, 2023.

The INEC Chairman of the commission, Prof Mahmood Yakub, said the new dates followed the signing of the amendments to the Electoral Bill by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The commission had earlier announced Feb. 18 for the presidential election. (NAN)

